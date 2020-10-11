By
The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Tomas Dimitroff.
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks radio host Dori Monson suspended after transphobic tweet
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Minnesota Vikings — plus Bob Condotta's prediction
- UW baseball team put on NCAA probation, ordered to vacate wins from 2018 College World Series season
- With only one NFC playoff bye, every game may be a true 'championship opportunity' for the Seahawks
- Appreciate the WNBA-champion Storm, Seattle fans, because what it has accomplished is not normal