CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — All-Star Sunday has arrived.
The 68th edition of the NBA’s annual midseason showcase exhibition game gets played in Charlotte, with LeBron James set to start for the 15th consecutive year, Kemba Walker ready to excite his home crowd and legends Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade ready to bid the game farewell as their careers wind down.
After that, the true All-Star “break” begins. There are no games on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, which gives every player and coach a couple of needed days off before the real playoff push begins.
Play resumes Thursday night with six games, as the sprint to the end of the regular season begins.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Huskies stage furious rally in second half to spurn Cougars' upset bid VIEW
- After seeing vast improvement in 2018, Seahawks may look to keep offensive line together in 2019 | 2019 position analysis
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports