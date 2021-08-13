MILWAUKEE (AP) — Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title.

He has played in 79 career regular-season games. Antetokounmpo played two games for the New York Knicks in 2015-16.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”

___

