LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fired offensive coordinator David Yost on Monday as coach Matt Wells responded to a pair of sub-par seasons by cutting ties with one of the assistants he brought from Utah State.

The Red Raiders (4-6) finished their fifth straight losing season, and second under Wells, with a 16-13 victory over winless Kansas on Dec. 5. Wells is 8-14 at Texas Tech.

Yost was also the quarterbacks coach, and Texas Tech didn’t come close to matching the offensive production under former coach Kliff Kingsbury, who developed 2020 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City.

Alan Bowman showed promise under Kingsbury before injuries derailed his freshman season. Bowman battled injuries again as a sophomore and ultimately never found the same success with the Wells regime, getting benched in favor of Henry Colombi this season.

The Red Raiders finished fourth in the Big 12 in total offense and sixth in scoring. Texas Tech was second in total offense in the first season with Wells and Yost.

Yost was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon in 2016 when Wells hired him at Utah State as offensive coordinator and QBs coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25