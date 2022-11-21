BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mason Harrell scored 21 points, Brandon Davis made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6.8 seconds left and Texas State held off California for a 59-55 win on Monday night.

The Bobcats (3-2) earned their first ever win against a Pac-12 team after seven previous attempts. Texas State hadn’t beaten a Power 5 opponent since 1998. It’s the first 0-5 start to a season in Cal’s 115-year history. The Bears hadn’t been 0-4 since 1998.

Drue Drinnon’s jumper with 4:08 before halftime gave Texas a 23-22 lead and the Bobcats never trailed again. Tuongthach Gatkek’s layup with 14:09 left extended the lead to 40-29 before Cal began chipping away.

Dylan Dawson’s 3-pointer created space for the Bobcats for a 51-45 lead with 4:28 left and they relied on free throws (8 for 10) to seal it.

Davis scored 14 points for Texas State.

Devin Askew scored 17 points and Lars Thiemann scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bears.

Monday’s game was the first between the two teams.

