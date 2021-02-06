SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry and Mason Harrell scored 21 points apiece as Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 77-67 in overtime on Saturday.

Harrell tied the score at 62 with his 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime. Asberry kicked off the OT with a 3, followed by another from Isaih Small and the Bobcats never trailed.

Small had 12 points for Texas State (13-6, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference). Nighael Ceaser added 11 points.

Little Rock rallied from a 23-point deficit in the second half to lead 62-59 with 23 seconds left.

Marko Lukic scored a season-high 21 points off the bench for the Trojans (10-9, 6-6). Nikola Maric added 12 points. Ruot Monyyong had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Bobcats remain undefeated in four games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 57-47 last Friday.

