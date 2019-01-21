HOUSTON (AP) — John Jones scored 21 points, Jeremy Combs added 16 and Texas Southern snapped its two-game skid by beating Jackson State 75-65 on Monday night.
Jones finished 7-of-8 shooting from the field, including 5 of 6 3-pointers. Combs made all five of his field-goal attempts and missed just two of eight from the foul line. Jayln Patterson scored 13, Justin Hopkins 10 with 10 rebounds and Eden Ewing grabbed 10 boards.
Despite 18 turnovers, Texas Southern was 25 of 48 (52.1 percent) from the field including 9 of 17 from distance. The Tigers (8-10, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had a 37-24 rebounding advantage.
Jayveous McKinnis made a pair of free throws for Jackson State to tie it at 52-all with 11:25 to play before Texas Southern outscored them 23-13 the rest of the way.
Dontelius Ross led Jackson State (6-13, 3-3) with 17 points and Jontrell Walker 16.