COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 18 points and Texas A&M fended off a late Mississippi State rally to earn a 67-64 victory in a regular season finale Saturday night.

Texas A&M took a nine-point lead into intermission and led by 15 with under eight minutes to play after Wade Taylor IV’s 3-pointer. But the Bulldogs clawed back.

Shakeel Moore hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to six, 56-50. After Henry Coleman III scored at the basket for the Aggies, Andersson Garcia hit two free throws and threw down a dunk to make it 58-54 with 3:37 left. Tolu Smith cut the Mississippi State deficit to three twice in the final minute, but A&M hit four straight free throws to hold off the rally.

Coleman finished with 12 points for Texas A&M (19-11, 8-9 SEC). Tyrece Radford had 11 points and Taylor added 10.

Smith finished with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Mississippi State (17-13, 8-9). Iverson Molinar scored 15 points and dished four assists and Garcia added 14 points off the bench.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25