CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 23 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-72 win over McNeese on Saturday night.

Mushila added eight rebounds for the Islanders (13-9, 6-3 Southland Conference). Trey Tennyson shot 6 for 11, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Terrion Murdix shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Christian Shumate finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (5-17, 2-7). McNeese also got 13 points from Zach Scott. The loss was the Cowboys’ seventh in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.