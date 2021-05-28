OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Silas Ardoin’s double down the right field line scored two runs and top-seeded Texas held on to beat No. 8-seed West Virginia 3-2 to stave off elimination in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Friday.

The Longhorns advance to the semifinals to face fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Texas (42-14) drew 10 walks, struck out 14 times and managed just three hits against the Mountaineers. Ardoin’s hit was his for his first of the tournament and occurred with runners at second and third base.

Earlier, in the top of the fifth with the count 1-2 and two outs, lefty batter Matt McCormick drove a breaking ball for a base hit down the left field line to score runners at second and third to put West Virginia ahead 2-1.

McCormick finished 2-for-4 in the season-ending contest for the Mountaineers