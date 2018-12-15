EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller has left the game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury and is questionable to return.
Miller was injured early in the first quarter Saturday night when he went down after a 1-yard run. He tried to get up and walk it off before going back down to the turf and being attended to by trainers.
Miller was able to walk to sideline on his own and returned to the game on Houston’s next possession. But he left the game again early in the second quarter and headed to the locker room with trainers.
Miller had 8 yards on three carries against the Jets. He leads the Texans with 917 yards rushing this season.
