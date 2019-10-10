HOUSTON (3-2) at KANSAS CITY (4-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Texans 3-2, Chiefs 3-2

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 6-4

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Texans 42-32, Oct. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK — Texans beat Falcons 53-32; Chiefs lost to Colts 19-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 15, Chiefs No. 3

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (11)

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (12), PASS (25)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (25), PASS (1)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (30), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs have won four of last five against Texans. … This will be only third meeting between teams at Arrowhead Stadium. … Houston scored second-most points (53) in franchise history last week against Atlanta. … Texans did not allow sack last week for only second time in QB Deshaun Watson’s career. … Houston leads AFC and is second in NFL in red-zone TD efficiency (73.3 percent). … Texans have forced turnovers in 18 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins would tie Randy Moss (101) for seventh-longest streak to begin career with reception Sunday. … Texans CB Johnathan Joseph would pass Kareem Jackson (16) for most picks in franchise history with next one. … Watson needs 58 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for career. … Houston DE J.J. Watt has sacks in three straight games. … Chiefs are 11-3 at home in October under Andy Reid. … Reid needs one win to reach 200 regular-season victories. He has 211 overall. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown 202 consecutive passes without an interception. Alex Smith has franchise record of 312. … Mahomes has thrown for NFL record 1,831 yards without interception to start season. … Mahomes has 15 career 300-yard passing games, tied with Bill Kenney for second most in Chiefs history. … Kansas City leads AFC at 7.06 yards per play. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has receptions in 84 consecutive games. … Kansas City has been held under 40 yards rushing twice in first five games. … Chiefs controlled ball for just 22:45 in loss to Colts. … Fantasy tip: Texans RB Carlos Hyde should be motivated against team that traded him prior to start of season, and he’ll be going against defensive front that has been about as effective at stopping the run as screen door stopping breeze.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL