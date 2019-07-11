The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (61) 15-0 1525 2 2. Alabama 14-1 1462 1 3. Ohio St. 13-1 1364 5 4. Oklahoma 12-2 1356 4 5. Notre Dame 12-1 1286 3 6. LSU 10-3 1119 11 7. Florida 10-3 1103 10 7. Georgia 11-3 1103 6 9. Texas 10-4 1076 14 10. Washington St. 11-2 959 12 11. UCF 12-1 898 7 12. Kentucky 10-3 820 16 13. Washington 10-4 806 9 14. Michigan 10-3 745 8 15. Syracuse 10-3 683 17 16. Texas A&M 9-4 552 21 17. Penn St. 9-4 492 13 18. Fresno St. 12-2 466 19 19. Army 11-2 418 22 20. West Virginia 8-4 296 15 21. Northwestern 9-5 284 – 22. Utah St. 11-2 188 – 23. Boise St. 10-3 185 23 24. Cincinnati 11-2 171 – 25. Iowa 9-4 120 –

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 96, Stanford 52, Mississippi St. 45, Utah 43, UAB 29, Iowa St. 26, Auburn 15, Oregon 11, Missouri 10, Troy 8, Georgia Southern 6, Oklahoma St. 3, Wisconsin 2, NC State 2.