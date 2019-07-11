The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (61)
|15-0
|1525
|2
|2. Alabama
|14-1
|1462
|1
|3. Ohio St.
|13-1
|1364
|5
|4. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1356
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|12-1
|1286
|3
|6. LSU
|10-3
|1119
|11
|7. Florida
|10-3
|1103
|10
|7. Georgia
|11-3
|1103
|6
|9. Texas
|10-4
|1076
|14
|10. Washington St.
|11-2
|959
|12
|11. UCF
|12-1
|898
|7
|12. Kentucky
|10-3
|820
|16
|13. Washington
|10-4
|806
|9
|14. Michigan
|10-3
|745
|8
|15. Syracuse
|10-3
|683
|17
|16. Texas A&M
|9-4
|552
|21
|17. Penn St.
|9-4
|492
|13
|18. Fresno St.
|12-2
|466
|19
|19. Army
|11-2
|418
|22
|20. West Virginia
|8-4
|296
|15
|21. Northwestern
|9-5
|284
|–
|22. Utah St.
|11-2
|188
|–
|23. Boise St.
|10-3
|185
|23
|24. Cincinnati
|11-2
|171
|–
|25. Iowa
|9-4
|120
|–
Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 96, Stanford 52, Mississippi St. 45, Utah 43, UAB 29, Iowa St. 26, Auburn 15, Oregon 11, Missouri 10, Troy 8, Georgia Southern 6, Oklahoma St. 3, Wisconsin 2, NC State 2.