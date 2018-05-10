Three new voices will work ESPN’s Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.
Tessitore has been one of the network’s top announcers for 16 years on boxing, college football and basketball, including calling the College Football Playoff semifinals the past two years. It will be his first NFL assignment.
Witten, one of the sport’s finest tight ends and a likely Hall of Famer, retired from the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month to move into the booth.
McFarland won two Super Bowls as a player and has been an analyst for ESPN and SEC Network for four years. He will be “Monday Night Football’s” first field-level analyst.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Ranking the Pac-12 schedules, and why Washington got screwed (again) | Wilner
- Eh-mazing! James Paxton throws sixth no-hitter in Mariners history VIEW
- Seahawks Q&A: Will Seattle get any 2019 comp picks, and what's up with Kasen Williams?
- Jimmy Lake's new three-year deal makes him the highest-paid assistant in UW history — here are details
- Analysis: Seahawks' 53-man roster projection --- A really early guess at which players will make it
Tessitore replaces Sean McDonough, who will return to doing college football. With Jon Gruden back in coaching with the Raiders, Witten and McFarland move into the analysis roles.
Lisa Salters is the only holdover, returning for her seventh season as the sideline reporter.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL