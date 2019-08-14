BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Women’s Hockey League is on the verge of resuming use of the Buffalo Beauts logos and marketing materials after reaching a tentative agreement in its lawsuit with the team’s former owners.

Documents filed in federal court on Aug. 5 reveal the league and Pegula Sports and Entertainment have a tentative settlement in place and are “in the process of finalizing a written settlement.” The comment was included in a joint motion asking the court to extend a deadline for PSE to respond to Aug. 20.

The dispute over use of the team’s logos stems from discussions following PSE’s decision to relinquish control of the Beauts and return the franchise back to the NWHL in May.

