KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee reserve guard/forward Yves Pons will miss the top-ranked Volunteers’ game with Florida after suffering a facial injury while colliding with a teammate in practice.
School officials said Friday on the Tennessee basketball program’s Twitter account that Pons underwent a “corrective procedure” on Friday. Pons was injured Thursday.
His status will be updated next week.
Pons, a 6-foot-6 sophomore from France, averages 3.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes. He made 13 straight starts from Nov. 28 to Jan. 23 before Lamonte’ Turner replaced him in the lineup.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will Seahawks make a move with Kam Chancellor? And what might happen with Frank Clark and Russell Wilson?
- It's in the numbers: Washington's Chris Petersen develops lower-star recruits into first- and second-round NFL draft picks | Matt Calkins
- Washington continues to hum along, snaps losing streak at Arizona
- Will Washington's pursuit of four-star wideout Puka Nacua continue? 'It's always recruiting season.'
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
After going scoreless in four straight games, Pons had six points in just seven minutes of action Tuesday in a 72-60 victory over Missouri.
Tennessee (21-1, 9-0 SEC) carries a 17-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup with Florida (12-10, 4-5).
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25