COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker left the Volunteers’ game Saturday night against South Carolina after injuring his leg while running in the fourth quarter.

The senior came into the game as a Heisman Trophy hopeful. but left early in the fourth quarter walking with assistance and putting little weight on his left leg.

Hooker kept the ball on an option play and went down without being hit. He dropped the ball before he hit the ground and the Gamecocks recovered the fumble at the Tennessee 17, scoring four plays later to take a 56-31 lead.

Joe Milton III came in at quarterback on the next possession for the Vols.

Hooker came into Saturday’s game with 2,888 yards, completing 71% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He was 25-of-42 for 247 yards and three TDs before his injury.

