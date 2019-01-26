NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Todd Downing as their tight ends coach after he spent this season in the same role with the Minnesota Vikings.

Arthur Smith had worked as the Titans’ tight ends coach in 2018 but was promoted to offensive coordinator on Monday. Smith replaces Matt LaFleur, who spent one season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator before the Green Bay Packers hired him as their head coach.

The Vikings hired Brian Pariani as their new tight ends coach on Jan. 14.

Downing has 18 years of NFL coaching experience. He was the Oakland Raiders’ quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and their offensive coordinator in 2017.

He started his NFL coaching career with Minnesota. He also worked with the St. Louis Rams (2006-08), Detroit Lions (2009-13) and Buffalo Bills (2014).

