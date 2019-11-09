COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bailey Fisher passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 121 yards and two more TDs to help Tennessee Tech beat Jacksonville State 37-27 on Saturday.

The win was Tennessee Tech’s first against Jacksonville State since 2011. The Golden Eagles (6-4, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference) achieved their first six-win season since 2011.

Fisher completed 20 of 27 passes and ran 17 times. Darrius Stafford caught three passes for 76 yards, Brad Clark had his first career receiving touchdown on a 26-yarder in the third quarter and Metrius Fleming caught a 3-yard TD pass late in the second quarter.

Haidar Zaidan made all three of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder to open the scoring.

Zerrick Cooper passed for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Gamecocks (6-5, 3-4). Josh Pearson caught eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Jamari Hester made the 23rd TD reception of his career, tying Joey Hamilton (1996-99) for second on Jacksonville State’s all-time list.

