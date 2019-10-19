TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer left the game after absorbing a hit late in the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama.

Maurer stayed on the ground for a while after a hit by Crimson Tide middle linebacker Shane Lee Saturday night. Tennessee radio reported that he was out for the rest of the game. There was no immediate word on the nature of the injury.

A targeting call was overturned upon review on the play.

Former starter Jarrett Guarantano came into the game. Maurer then walked slowly toward the locker room in between quarters.

He sustained a concussion in the first half last week against Mississippi State and didn’t return to that game.

The freshman was 5-of-7 passing for 62 yards with an interception so far against the Tide.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25