NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says that offensive lineman Chance Hall is giving up football after dealing with injuries for much of his career

Pruitt made the comment Thursday night at a Nashville event to celebrate Tennessee’s recruiting class.

Hall had one year of eligibility remaining after playing eight games in a reserve role last season as a redshirt junior.

He had sat out the entire 2017 season with a knee injury.

Hall made seven starts as a freshman in 2015 and started six games in 2016. He missed the first three games of the 2016 season to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery and also was sidelined for the last four games of the season.

___

