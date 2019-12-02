KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson has tweeted that he is entering the transfer portal and that “ït is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.”

Because Johnson already has earned his degree, he could join another program as a graduate transfer and wouldn’t have to sit out a year.

Johnson started all 12 games for Tennessee in 2018 but has made only three starts as a junior this season. He did appear in all 12 regular-season games for the Volunteers this year while playing both guard spots.

Last year, Johnson started one game at right guard and 11 games at center. He made four starts in 2017 while playing center, left guard and right guard.

Johnson said the decision wasn’t an easy one because he has rooted for Tennessee his entire life. He thanked Tennessee’s fans for their support and added that “this has been an incredible ride.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25