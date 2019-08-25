KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has been arrested on a domestic assault charge stemming from an argument with his girlfriend.

A woman told police the argument began Saturday night after she found another woman’s fake eyelashes in Thompson’s room. She said the argument began in Thompson’s dorm room, moved to a stairwell and continued for 10 to 20 minutes.

Thompson and the woman said they had been dating for four years.

Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman. One witness said he heard Thompson yelling that he would “shoot up the school.”

Police say Thompson acknowledged arguing with the woman but denied making physical contact with her or issuing any threats.

The woman told police she couldn’t remember “the entirety of what had occurred” during the argument “as it was a stressful, volatile situation.” She said Thompson has a bad temper and had punched walls during previous arguments.

Advertising

Tennessee issued a statement saying “we are aware of the situation and waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place.”

Thompson, a sophomore from Irmo, South Carolina, made 10 starts last season. He recorded three interceptions and seven pass breakups to lead the Volunteers in both categories.

Tennessee opens the season Saturday by hosting Georgia State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25