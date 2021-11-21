UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 18 North Carolina 89-72 on Sunday in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Santiago Vescovi added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday.

Brady Manek hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday’s opening round. Armando Bacot had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Tennessee, which went with a three-guard lineup early in the first half, led by seven points at halftime. The Vols extended that to 12 early in the second half on a run capped when Vescovi stole the ball from Dawson Garcia and laid it up on the other end.

The Volunteers would then answer whenever North Carolina made little runs.

A driving layup by Zeigler pushed the lead to 74-57 with just over 7 minutes to go and his 3-pointer a couple of minutes later off a steal by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made it 79-60, essentially putting the game out of reach.

North Carolina had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups between the programs, a series that dates to 1911. The Volunteers’ last win over the Tar Heels came in 1949.

North Carolina: Carolina shot 40% from the floor, but came into the game shooting 50.6%. The Tar Heels hit 10 more 3-pointers and are averaging more than nine per game, which is on pace to break the school record of 8.7 per game set in 2018-19.

Tennessee: The Volunteers dominated in the paint, outscoring North Carolina 54-22. … The Vols, who had 18 turnovers on Saturday, had just 10 Sunday, leading to 14 North Carolina points. The Vols scored 19 points on 13 UNC giveaways.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels host UNC Asheville on Tuesday.

Tennessee: Tennessee heads back to Knoxville and will host Tennessee Tech on Friday

