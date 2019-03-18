KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Julio Teheran is set to make his sixth straight start on opening day.

The Braves said Monday that Teheran will face the Phillies on March 28 in Philadelphia.

Teheran’s run ties Hall of Famer Warren Spahn (1957-62) for the longest in Braves’ franchise history during the modern era. Teheran is 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA on opening day.

Earlier this spring, it had been thought Mike Foltynewicz might start on opening day for the Braves. But he’s likely to be out until at least mid-April with a sore right elbow.

New Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is expected to make his debut in the opener. He’s had a lot of career success against Teheran, going 18 for 40 (.450) with eight homers and 19 RBIs.

Teheran went 9-9 last season with a 3.94 ERA in 31 starts.