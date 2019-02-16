BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ethiopian teenager Samuel Tefera has broken a 22-year-old indoor world record in the 1,500 meters after finishing the race in 3 minutes, 31.04 seconds at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix.
The 19-year-old Tefera, the indoor world champion in the distance, went past fellow Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha as the duo entered the final bend and had the stronger finish to win by 0.54 seconds on Saturday.
He shaved 0.14 off the old mark of 3:31.18, which was set by Moroccan great Hicham El Guerrouj in February 1997. El Guerrouj still holds the outdoor world record of 3:26.00, set in 1998.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports