MIAMI (AP) — An 18-year-old infielder from Cuba is among 11 players from four countries to sign with the Miami Marlins during Major League Baseball’s international signing period.

Yiddi Cappe is widely regarded as one of baseball’s top 10 international prospects. He’s 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds and has played shortstop in national competition in Cuba since he was 16.

The Marlins also signed players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports