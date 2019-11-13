CHICAGO (AP) — Tahjai Teague had 18 points and nine rebounds as Ball St. beat Illinois-Chicago 67-48 on Wednesday night.

Ishmael El-Amin had 14 points and six assists for Ball St. (2-1). K.J. Walton added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Deon Ejim had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Flames (1-2). Brian Taylor added 10 points. Jacob Wiley had nine rebounds.

Godwin Boahen, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Flames, scored 6 points (1 of 17).

Ball St. faces Indiana State on Sunday. Illinois-Chicago plays Bradley on the road on Saturday.

___

___

