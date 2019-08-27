FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Graduate transfer Alex Delton will be the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener, and true freshman Max Duggan will also play in the first quarter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday the competition was good and that “a lot of guys keep pushing.”

Patterson also said senior running back Sewo Olonilua won’t play in the first half Saturday. Olonilua, who set a school bowl record with 194 yards rushing in the Cheez-It Bowl, was arrested in May on possible drug charges in Walker County, Texas.

Delton got the starting edge at quarterback because of experience. He played 14 games with six starts the last two seasons at Kansas State, and was a team captain last year.

Former Penn transfer Michael Collins started four games late last season for TCU before a right ankle injury that forced him to miss all of spring drills, then missed about two weeks of practice this month because of a foot injury.

