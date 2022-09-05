FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained left knee and will miss the next game for the Horned Frogs.

Chandler got hurt late in the third quarter of TCU’s season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado on Friday night. A defender landed on Chandler’s leg at the end of a quarterback keeper.

Coach Sonny Dykes said Monday that Chandler won’t play in the home opener Saturday night against FCS team Tarleton. The quarterback will be week to week after that.

The Horned Frogs have an open date after the Tarleton game, then play at SMU on Sept. 24. They open Big 12 play Oct. 1 at home against ninth-ranked Oklahoma, the school Morris transferred from before the 2021 season.

In the opener at Colorado, TCU went with Morris as the starter over Max Duggan, the fourth-year player who has 29 career starts for the Horned Frogs.

Morris completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards, and ran four times for 18 yards against the Buffaloes before getting hurt. Duggan was 2-of-3 passing for 27 yards after that.

