FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU junior point guard Jaylen Fisher will miss the rest of this season because of ongoing issues with his surgically repaired right knee, and won’t return to the program next season.
Coach Jamie Dixon made the announcement about Fisher’s future on Thursday.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Fisher’s college career is over. The 6-foot-2 guard could transfer to another school and, if granted a medical redshirt, could have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He played in only nine games this season.
Fisher missed the second half last season after tearing meniscus in his right knee last January. He needed additional surgery on that knee in the fall, and had been dealing with swelling and soreness. He last played Christmas Day.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Report: Seahawks to hire former UW trainer Ivan Lewis as head strength coach
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Reports: Sentencing for Mychal Kendricks pushed back to April
In 61 games for TCU, Fisher averaged 10.9 points and 4.2 assists per game.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25