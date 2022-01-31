NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 20 points and Texas Christian won at Norman for the first time in program history, beating Oklahoma 72-63 on Monday night.

Oklahoma trailed by 14 points, 60-46 after an Emanuel Miller layup with just under eight minutes to play, but Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire sparked a comeback, scoring nine points as the Sooners got within five, 68-63 with 38 seconds left. Baugh grabbed a clutch rebound, then knocked down two free throws and Micah Peavy added two more from the line with 16 seconds left.

Baugh hit 8 of 13 shots from the field and 3 of 4 from the line while grabbing eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12), who swept the season series with Oklahoma, having defeated the Sooners in 59-58 in overtime in Fort Worth on Jan. 15. Eddie Lampkin scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for TCU and Mike Miles added 11 points and five assists.

The Horned Frogs shot 52.8 percent from the field (28 of 53) and held a 22-point advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Sooners 42-20.

Goldwire and Harkless each finished with 13 points for Oklahoma (13-9, 3-6). Umoja Gibson added 12 points. Tanner Groves came into the game averaging 13.1 points per game but scored just four points.

TCU plays at Kansas State on Saturday. Oklahoma will look to snap its two-game losing streak against rival Oklahoma State on Saturday morning.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25