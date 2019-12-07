Terry Taylor had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay topped North Florida 90-83 on Saturday.

Jordyn Adams had 17 points for Austin Peay (4-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Carlos Paez had 16 points and seven assists and Eli Abaev scored 13.

J.T. Escobar had 18 points for the Ospreys (6-5). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 15 points.

Austin Peay takes on West Virginia on the road on Thursday. North Florida plays Southern Miss on the road next Saturday.

