ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber (1-1). In his first game of the season replacing Shohei Ohtani as the Halos’ leadoff hitter, Ward got the first multi-homer game of his career and became only the third player to hit multiple homers in a game off Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner.

Lorenzen (2-1) took another strong step in his move into the Angels’ rotation this season after several years as a reliever in Cincinnati. Although he walked four, the right-hander didn’t allow a Cleveland runner to reach third while getting sharp defense behind him.

Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his third save, completing three perfect innings by LA’s bullpen.

Bieber is a native of next-door Orange, California, who played at Laguna Hills High School. Lorenzen was born in Anaheim and played at Fullerton Union High School.

Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend. Cleveland recalled Palacios from Triple-A Columbus before the game, and the 24-year-old outfielder went 2 for 3.

Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts after being moved from leadoff to the No. 2 spot. The AL MVP was Los Angeles’ leadoff hitter for the first 16 games of the season, but his on-base percentage is down to .273.

Ward, the rising outfielder who took over the leadoff spot, opened the scoring with a full-count, two-out homer to center in the fifth.

Ward connected again on a full-count breaking ball in the seventh, scoring Max Stassi.

TEPID TRIPLE

Mike Trout led off the sixth with a check-swing chopper that bounded perfectly down the right-field line for his 50th career triple. The three-time AL MVP is third in franchise history in triples, trailing only Jim Fregosi and Chone Figgins.

The next four Angels failed to drive Trout home, however.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Palacios was called up because rookie OF Steven Kwan was out of the lineup with right hamstring tightness. Kwan also ran into the wall last weekend at Yankee Stadium, but apparently wasn’t seriously injured in the collision.

Angels: OF Brandon Marsh was scratched for the second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

UP NEXT

Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA) has thrown eight innings over his first two starts without allowing an earned run for the Angels. He faces Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.38), who threw seven impressive innings of two-hit ball last season in his only previous matchup with the Halos.

