ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — BJ Taylor had 25 points as Central Florida topped Memphis 79-72 on Saturday night.
Taylor made 12 of 14 from the free throw line.
Aubrey Dawkins had 17 points for Central Florida (19-5, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Tacko Fall added 15 points. Terrell Allen had 10 points and six rebounds for the hosts.
Jeremiah Martin had 25 points and six assists for the Tigers (15-11, 7-6). Kareem Brewton Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kyvon Davenport had 10 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
The Knights leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Memphis defeated Central Florida 77-57 on Jan. 27. Central Florida matches up against Cincinnati on the road on Thursday. Memphis plays Tulane at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com