HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 15 points as Marshall beat Appalachian State 79-53 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Taylor added six rebounds and nine assists for the Thundering Herd (12-2, 1-0). Kamdyn Curfman scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Taevion Kinsey finished 7 of 13 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.

Tyree Boykin led the Mountaineers (7-7, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Dibaji Walker added seven points for Appalachian State. Xavion Brown also had six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Marshall hosts James Madison while Appalachian State visits Southern Miss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.