ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Tauchman hit a go-ahead grand slam, Brandon Crawford homered twice while setting the Giants’ franchise record for most games as a shortstop and San Francisco beat the slumping Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Tauchman hit his first career slam with two outs in the eighth inning to put the Giants in front for the third and final time, and Crawford added a three-run shot in the ninth.

Crawford also hit a solo homer in the sixth inning of his 1,326th game at shortstop, which broke a tie with Hall of Famer Travis Jackson, a shortstop in 1,325 games for the New York Giants from 1922-36.

San Francisco, whose 38-22 record is the best in baseball, loaded the bases in the eighth with a hit and two walks off Joely Rodriguez (1-3). Josh Sborz came on and retired Donovan Solano on a sharp liner to shortstop before Tauchman, who had six hits and 16 strikeouts over his previous 44 at-bats in a span of 18 games, pulled a 3-1 liner into the first row of seats near the right field corner.

It was the second game in a row the Rangers lost while giving up seven runs over the final two innings.

Joey Gallo homered for Texas before leaving the game in the eighth as a precaution because of right groin tightness. The Gold Glove right fielder also threw out a runner at the plate for the Rangers, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

Jose Alvarez (2-1), the fourth of six Giants pitchers, retired the only two batters he faced to end the seventh.

Crawford’s 13th homer of the season put the Giants up 2-1 in the sixth, but the Rangers scored three times in the bottom of the inning. A one-out RBI double by rookie Adolis Garcia tied the game and chased starter Alex Wood before Nick Solak went to a knee to pull a 2-0 pitch into left field for a two-run double.

Wood benefited from four double plays in the first five innings, but has gone four starts without a win since opening 5-0 through his first six games for the Giants after signing as a free agent in January.

Texas starter Jordan Lyles threw a season-high 100 pitches while allowing two runs (one earned) over six innings.

Gallo led off the second with his 11th homer, and then ended the top of the third when he easily nailed Jason Vosler trying to score from second on Brandon Belt’s single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Alex Dickerson, who started at DH, was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the third inning because of back tightness. Dickerson appeared to be in discomfort after swinging at strike three in his only at-bat. … 1B Brandon Belt was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 11 games with a left oblique strain. He walked and scored on an error in the second, and later added three singles.

Rangers: OF David Dahl, who has been out since May 26 because of a bruised left rib cage, has since experienced mid-upper back discomfort. General manager Chris Young said Dahl was undergoing further testing on the back issue that has impeded his recovery from the initial injury.

UP NEXT

AL ERA leader Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.06 ERA) has allowed only 10 earned runs in his 10 starts since giving up five runs and retiring only one batter on opening day for the Rangers. Left-hander Sammy Long could make his big league debut as the Giants’ starter. Long was on the taxi squad, and manager Gabe Kapler said he will be activated and have a role in Wednesday’s game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports