SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. will not participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Tatis cited his left shoulder, which he said is at 75% following an injury early this season. The 22-year-old sustained a partial dislocation during a hard swing against San Francisco.

He went on the 10-day injured list and returned April 16, then left last Saturday’s game against Cincinnati after diving for a ball at shortstop and re-injuring the shoulder.

Tatis homered twice Friday night against Arizona and leads the NL with 24 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 52 RBIs.

