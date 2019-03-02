GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jalen Tate had a career-high 30 points as Northern Kentucky narrowly beat Green Bay 86-82 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of its second consecutive Horizon League regular-season championship.

The Norse (23-8, 13-5) began the day tied with Wright State for the conference lead. Wright State played at Milwaukee later in the day.

Drew McDonald scored 13 points for Northern Kentucky and became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 2,011 points.

Tyler Sharpe had 16 points and nine rebounds for Northern Kentucky. Dantez Walton had 11 points for the visitors.

Sandy Cohen III had 25 points and eight assists for the Phoenix (16-15, 10-8). JayQuan McCloud added 20 points. Tank Hemphill had 10 points.

The Norse improved to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Green Bay 87-65 on Jan. 24.

The Norse and the Phoenix next take the floor in the Horizon League Tournament.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com