NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dana Tate scored 21 points to help Norfolk State fend off North Carolina Central 77-71 on Monday night.

Tate had five rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. hit two 3-pointers and scored 18. Caheim Brown sank 11 of 13 free throws and scored 17.

Justin Wright led the Eagles (10-11, 3-4) with 21 points, adding six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Kris Monroe scored eight.

NEXT UP

Norfolk State plays Saturday against Hampton, while North Carolina Central hosts Morgan State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.