STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks scored 18 points as Tarleton State beat Grand Canyon 81-62 on Saturday night.

Hicks added eight rebounds for the Texans (12-10, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). Kiandre Gaddy scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 7 from the floor. Shamir Bogues recorded 12 points.

The Antelopes (14-8, 5-4) were led by Kobe Knox, who posted 17 points. Rayshon Harrison added 11 points for Grand Canyon. In addition, Walter Ellis finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Tarleton State plays Wednesday against UT Arlington on the road, and Grand Canyon hosts SFA on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.