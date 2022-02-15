OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and had an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Tarasenko’s first goal put the Blues up 2-1 in the second period, and his second was an empty-netter that came with about two minutes left in a game that was well in hand by then. He now has 18 goals this season.

Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas and Oskar Sundqivst also scored for the Blues, and Ville Husso made 18 saves.

Tim Stutzle and Parker Kelly scored for the Senators. Goalie Matt Murray made 27 saves before he was injured when Sundqvist fell on top of him in the third period. Anton Forsberg came in and stopped four shots.

Schenn kicked off the scoring with about 7 minutes left in the first period. Ottawa pulled even when Stutzle scored on the power play, with an assist by Brady Tkachuk, with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first. This was the Senators’ first power-play goal in February as they had gone 0-for-14 to that point.

Tarasenko’s first goal was early in the second period on a power play, followed about three minutes later with a goal from Thomas (assisted by Tarasenko) to put the Blues up 3-1.

Ottawa’s final goal, from Kelly, came at 6:53 into the second period to pull within a goal.

Halfway through the third period, the Blues pulled away with Sundqvist’s fourth goal of the season. Tarasenko padded St. Louis’ lead with his empty netter.

Blues: At Montreal on Thursday.

Senators: At Buffalo on Thursday.

