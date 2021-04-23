DENVER (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and Colorado Rockies rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Friday night.

Trevor Story, C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson also homered for Colorado, which has won three straight.

The Rockies trailed by two runs twice before Tapia ended it with a shot over the scoreboard in right off closer Hector Neris (1-2). It was his third of the season.

Mychal Givens (1-1) pitched the top of the ninth to earn the win.

Philadelphia led 2-0 but solo homers by Story — his first of the season — and Cron in the fourth tied it.

The Phillies made it 4-2 in the seventh on Andrew McCutchen’s sacrifice fly and a homer by Rhys Hoskins, his fourth. The Rockies got within a run in the bottom half and Hampson tied it with a solo homer in the eighth.

Vince Velasquez started for Philadelphia with left-hander Matt Moore on the COVID-19 list. It was Velasquez’s first start of the season and fourth appearance, and he left after allowing two runs on five hits in four innings.

Colorado starter German Marquez gave up two runs on six hits and struck out eight in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: INF Brad Miller was scratched from the lineup with a stiff neck. … Manager Joe Girardi said he expects Moore as well as LHP Jose Alvarado and INF Ronald Torreyes — also on the COVID-19 list — to join the team in St. Louis early next week. … Bullpen coach Dave Lundquist and hitting coach Joe Dillon rejoined the team in Colorado. Both had been on the COVID-19 list. Third base coach Dusty Wathan, staff assistant Bobby Meacham and first base coach Paco Figueroa are still on the COVID-19 list.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (strained left shoulder) threw on the side Friday and is expected to have his first bullpen session on Saturday, manager Bud Black said. … INF Brendan Rodgers (right hamstring strain) is doing some activities but has not started running on the grass.

GREGORIUS RETURNS

Shortstop Didi Gregorius was back in the Phillies lineup after missing three games with inflammation in his right elbow. Gregorius said his kidney disorder, discovered in 2011, delayed his return.

“When I have inflammation it doesn’t go away. That’s one of the things I’ve been dealing with,” he said before the game. “If I get hit by a pitch it stays swollen for like a week or two, so that’s why I try not to get hit.”

UP NEXT

Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.19 ERA) will face Colorado RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.40) on Saturday in the second of the three-game weekend series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports