HOUSTON (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka will start in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series for the New York Yankees against Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros on Friday night.
The Yankees announced the decision on Thursday and also set the rotation for the next three games. New York’s Luis Severino will pitch Game 2 on Saturday against Justin Verlander.
CC Sabathia gets the nod to start Game 3 on Monday in New York and Sonny Gray will start Game 4 on Tuesday.
The Astros have not announced their starters for Games 3 and 4.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more