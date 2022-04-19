MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot had his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Talbot made 26 saves as Minnesota (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams. Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy’s goal in the third period.

In his second start of the season, Carey Price made 28 saves.

The Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 6:57 of the first period. Fiala one-timed Mats Zuccarello’s pass in the slot to net his 30th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.

The Canadiens (20-46-11) threatened in the second period but couldn’t find the back of the net. Rem Pitlick had a great chance on a breakaway but was denied by Talbot.

Tyler Pitlick thought he scored his first goal in a Habs uniform by shooting a loose puck in an open net. However, Minnesota used its coach’s challenge for goaltender interference and the goal was called off.

Minnesota padded its lead at 2:29 of the third period when Boldy tucked the puck between his legs and scored from a tight angle.

Notes: Nicolas Deslauriers played his 500th career game. The Lasalle, Que., native had several friends and family members in attendance. … Canadiens forward Paul Byron suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return to the game.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

