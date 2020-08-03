NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ game at the New York Yankees on Tuesday was postponed because of the approach of Tropical Storm Isaisas.

With heavy rain forecast, the game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where the teams had been scheduled to play single games Wednesday and Thursday.

Both games on Wednesday will be scheduled for seven innings, part of a 2020 rule change that started last weekend during a season reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. The Yankees will be the home team in the opener and the Phillies will be home team in the second game.

New York and Philadelphia were supposed to play home-and-home, two-game series last week, but all four games were postponed after a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on July 25.

The Yankees-Phillies games were rescheduled for this week, when the Phillies were supposed to have been at Miami and the Yankees at Baltimore. Instead, the Yankees played two games at the Orioles last week and the Marlins play at Baltimore starting Tuesday.

___

