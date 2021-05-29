LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi broke a tie in the 90th minute and New York City FC came from behind in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Jesús Medina scored his fifth goal of the season in the 70th minute for NYCFC (3-2-2), and Tajouri-Shradi got the winner from a corner kick even after his club went down to 10 men three minutes earlier on a red card for Nicolas Acevedo.

Corey Baird scored early in the second half of a discouraging loss for struggling LAFC, which has just one win from its last six matches. Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela played the entire game without putting a shot on target.

NYCFC headed into the international break with its first victory in four games since May 1.

After a slow, cautious first half by both teams, LAFC broke through when Diego Rossi made a run and a pass to Mark-Anthony Kaye, who slipped a centering feed past two defenders to an unmarked Baird in the goal mouth.

Baird’s goal was his third in seven games with his new team, tying Rossi for the LAFC lead and surpassing his entire total from 21 games last season with Real Salt Lake.

Advertising

But New York equalized when Kaye made a rough turnover while tracking back deep in his own end. Anton Tinnerholm fed Medina, and the Paraguayan midfielder wrapped a beautiful shot inside the far post.

Tajouri-Shradi hit the post for NYCFC in the 85th minute, and he won it moments later with a short-range goal through LAFC’s disorganized defense against the corner kick.

Talles Magno made his NYCFC debut as a substitute in the second half. The club acquired the touted 18-year-old Brazilian forward from Vasco da Gama earlier this month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports