Five Tacoma pitchers combined to shut out the El Paso Chihuahuas on two hits and the host Rainiers won the Pacific Coast League baseball game 2-0 on Tuesday.

Rainiers left-hander Austin Warner started and pitched four perfect innings for Tacoma (40-53).

Jarred Kelenic doubled home Mason McCoy in the fifth inning for Tacoma’s first run. Erick Mejia’s sacrifice fly scored Kevin Padlo in the sixth.

• Mike Salvatore homered in the fifth inning and Dariel Gomez had an RBI single in the sixth as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Vancouver Canadians 2-1 in a Northwest League game. Everett is 44-46.

Men’s basketball

• Washington State will begin its stay at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic against George Washington at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Honolulu.

Earlier that day, Seattle U will play Utah State at 2 p.m. PT.

• Forward Deon Stroud, who spent the past two seasons at Fresno State after beginning his college career at Texas-El Paso, has joined the Eastern Washington program for his senior season.

The 6-foot-5 Stroud’s best college season was as a sophomore at Fresno State, when he averaged 12.2 points on 48.2% shooting.

Rowing

• Belle Battistoni of Issaquah helped the defending champion U.S. women’s eight reach the finals by winning a heat at the World Rowing Under 23 Championships on Lake Varese in Varese, Italy.

Battistoni, a graduate of Holy Names Academy in Seattle, rows for Stanford.

• Senior Jennifer Hoag and junior Macie Leach of Seattle Pacific have earned first-team Division II All-America awards from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association.