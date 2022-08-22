The United States Golf Association (USGA) has named Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood as host of the 2027 U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship.

The championships will take place Aug. 19-22, 2027.

The ninth U.S. Senior Women’s Open will be the club’s fifth USGA championship. It has previously hosted the 1961 U.S. Women’s Amateur, won by Washington native Anne Quast Sander; the 1984 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, won by Constance Guthrie; and the 1994 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, won by Sarah LeBrun Ingram for her third victory in the championship. Ingram has gone on to captain two winning USA Curtis Cup Teams, in 2021 and 2022. Most recently, the club hosted the 2007 U.S. Girls’ Junior, won by Kristen Park.

Clippers play preseason game at Climate Pledge

Climate Pledge Arena will host a special NBA preseason game featuring the Los Angeles Clippers as they host Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israel National League on Friday Sept. 30. This exhibition game is in addition to the previously announced NBA preseason game between the Clippers and the Trail Blazers on Oct. 3.

The Clippers vs Maccabi game will also include a special corporate support program providing Seattle’s underserved communities and students the opportunity to experience NBA basketball, many for the first time.

A date for ticket sales has not been announced.

Cougar men add French guard

Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith has added to his 2022-23 squad with the signing of 6-foot-6 guard Kymany Houinsou of France.

Houinsou joins French U18 National teammate Maël Hamon-Crespin on the Cougar roster for the upcoming season.

Houinsou, from Mulhouse, France, started for the French U18 National Team this past summer where he averaged 10 points and 5.6 assists per game, while shooting 64% from the field.