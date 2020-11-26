UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Wynston Tabbs had his first career double-double, Steffon Mitchell added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Boston College beat Rhode Island 69-64 on Thursday night at the 2K Empire Classic.

Tabbs, a 6-foot-2 guard who missed all of last season (knee) after averaging 13.9 points as a freshman in 2018-19, finished with 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Rich Kelly — a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac — scored all of his 11 points in the second half for BC (1-1).

Fatts Russell led Rhode Island (1-1) with 23 points.

After Ishmael Leggett made a layup to give the Rams their biggest lead at 48-42, Luka Kraljevic and Kelly made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-1 run that gave BC a 52-49 lead when Makai Ashton-Langford hit two free throws with 8:43 to play.

Rhode Island shot 46% from the field, compared to 42% by the Eagles, but the Rams made just 3 of 18 from 3-point range and 9-of-18 free throws. BC hit 20 of 34 (59%) from the foul line.

Jay Heath, who scored 16 points in BC’s season-opening loss to No. 3 Villanova, did not play (foot). Heath led the team in scoring (13.7 per game) as a freshman last season.

Tabbs hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles their biggest lead at 29-21 with 5:18 left in the first half but Rhode Island scored 10 of the next 11 points to take a one-point lead into the break.

